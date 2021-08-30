TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Taft College STEM classrooms have been updated with financial support from Chevron and Aera Energy.

A college news release said the funding enabled the college to “significantly upgrade” its STEM lab’s audiovisual equipment and integrated control room system.

“I am extremely excited to invite back all our students to these wonderful advancements in our classroom technology,” Debra Daniels, president of Taft College, said in a news release.

Donor appreciation plaques will be unveiled 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 on the campus quad. Tours will be given of one of the upgraded labs, followed by light appetizers and refreshments.