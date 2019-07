A boy from Taft with a rare diagnosed brain tumor had the chance to just be a kid and throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night’s Dodger game.

Wyatt Rodart, a 5-year-old from Taft, threw out the first pitch to his catcher, Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Wyatt was diagnosed with a rare inoperable tumor known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

The family shared some pictures of Wyatt’s day at the stadium below.