BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tacos La Villa is set to host its Fourth Annual Turkey Drive at two of its locations in Kern County.

Owners told 17 News the turkey drive is set for Saturday Nov. 18, while supplies last.

The Tacos La Villa location at 1400 Wible Road in Bakersfield is scheduled to host the turkey drive at 10 a.m., while the location at 135 Central Valley Highway in Shafter is set to host the drive at noon.

About 150 turkeys are being given away, according to the owner. The drives are scheduled to last until supplies run out.