Tacos La Villa opening 10th location just in time for Super Bowl weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill will be opening its 10th location in southwest Bakersfield this weekend.

The restaurant, located at 2518 White Lane, just east of Highway 99, will open Saturday for delivery and takeout just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

The company said it’s grateful for the community’s continued support and the dedication of its staff to make this latest location possible.

“We are truly blessed for having the opportunity to bring our authentic Mexican fast food to a new area in Bakersfield,” CEO Danny Nunez said.