Tacos La Villa opening 10th location in Bakersfield

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the wrong opening date. Tacos La Villa will open next weekend for delivery and takeout.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill will be opening its 10th location in Bakersfield, according to a news release.

The restaurant, located at 2518 White Lane, just east of Highway 99, will open next weekend for delivery and takeout.

The company said it’s grateful for the community’s continued support and the dedication of its staff to make this latest location possible.

“We are truly blessed for having the opportunity to bring our authentic Mexican fast food to a new area in Bakersfield,” CEO Danny Nunez said.