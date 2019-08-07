Tacos La Villa on California Avenue closed due to cockroaches, water damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health officials shut down the Tacos La Villa restaurant on California Avenue after finding live cockroaches in the food area and water damage in different parts of the establishment.

The restaurant at 1523 E. California Ave. received a 68 percent score during Tuesday’s inspection, according to a report posted by Public Health.

“Observed food debris throughout facility on flooring in kitchen and prep area,” the report says. “Keep area clean to prevent the harborage of vermin.”

Inspectors found cockroaches in the food area, water damage to the ceiling in the back prep area and paint bulging from water damage directly over the food prep area, according to the report.

All the cooking equipment was loaded with grease, the report says, and chemicals were stored above food products.

The restaurant received a 99 percent score at its last inspection in April.