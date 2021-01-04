Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill opens new location in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill has opened a new location in northwest Bakersfield.

The restaurant is located at 7530 Rosedale Highway and is the ninth location the business has opened in town. The new Tacos La Villa held a soft opening on Dec. 31 and is now open for takeout and delivery from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“This is our first location on the northwest side of town and we are truly blessed for having the opportunity to bring our authentic Mexican fast food to (a) new area in Bakersfield,” said President/CEO Danny Nunez. “I want to thank our customers and staff for making this possible. We wouldn’t be here without the continued support from our customers and our great team that we have.”