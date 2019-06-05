Tacos La Villa donates $5,000 to Kern Community Foundation

A local Mexican grill served up a bit of generosity Tuesday, presenting a $5,000 check to the Kern Community Foundation.

The president of Tacos La Villa made the presentation to the foundation which organizes Give Big Kern.

Last month on Give Big Kern Day, nearly $430,000 was raised for local non-profits.

President Jesus Miguel Nunez says they raised money selling their popular hot Cheetos menu items, like tacos and quesadillas. They came up short in sales, but still followed through.

The foundation’s director of community impact, Louis Medina, says La Villa is a first-time sponsor for them.

He praised Nunez for wanting to give back to his community through charity.