BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s everyone’s favorite day of the week again: Taco Tuesday.
Here is a roundup of Taco Tuesday deals around Bakersfield.
Fuegos Taco Shack and Grill
Address: 12641 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
$1 chicken, el pastor, chorizo, chile verde tacos and $1.65 asada tacos.
Camino Real Kitchen and Tequila
Address: 4501 Stine Road, Suite 304, Bakersfield
Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Any 3 tacos for $5 all day.
Tacos La Salsa
Address: 10818 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Get 20 tacos, rice beans and chips and salsa for $37.99 (reg. 47.99).
Sanchos Tacos
Address: 700 18th Street, Bakersfield
Hours: 10 a.m. – 9p.m.
Get their O.G., Federale, Yard Bird, Flounder Pounder and Flaco Taco for $2.50 starting at 4 p.m.
This article may be updated with more sweet deals!