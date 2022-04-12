BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s everyone’s favorite day of the week again: Taco Tuesday.

Here is a roundup of Taco Tuesday deals around Bakersfield.

Fuegos Taco Shack and Grill

Address: 12641 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield

Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

$1 chicken, el pastor, chorizo, chile verde tacos and $1.65 asada tacos.

Camino Real Kitchen and Tequila

Address: 4501 Stine Road, Suite 304, Bakersfield

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Any 3 tacos for $5 all day.

Tacos La Salsa

Address: 10818 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Get 20 tacos, rice beans and chips and salsa for $37.99 (reg. 47.99).

Sanchos Tacos

Address: 700 18th Street, Bakersfield

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9p.m.

Get their O.G., Federale, Yard Bird, Flounder Pounder and Flaco Taco for $2.50 starting at 4 p.m.

Do you know of any others? Let us know at KGETDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.

This article may be updated with more sweet deals!