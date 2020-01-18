Taco restaurant to open in former Dunkin Donuts in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Palmdale taco truck is ready to open up shop in Tehachapi.

Tacos El Superior will take over the former location of Dunkin Donuts in Tehachapi.

Tacos El Superior says they are excited to do business in Tehachapi. They started as a street taco truck in Palmdale.

The owners say they were struggling to find a building until Dunkin’ moved out.

It’s unclear when the new taco restaurant will open.

Meanwhile, the manager of Dunkin in Bakersfield says there are no current plans to reopen in Tehachapi.