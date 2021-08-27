Taco Bros to open Ming Avenue location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, which has become a popular spot in Downtown Bakersfield, is opening a new drive-thru location on Ming Avenue this fall.

The company says the drive-thru will be opening either in September or October. They will announce the exact location on social media when they get closer to opening.

Taco Bros posted a video on TikTok previewing the new spot.

Taco Bros first opened up on 23rd Street in 2019 and has since gained a lot of popularity due to their birria tacos. The taco shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Taco Bros is hiring for the new location. Call 661-324-0390 for more information.

