BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The popular drive-thru eatery Taco Bros. is set to open back up in downtown Bakersfield.

Signs on a building at 24th and K streets say Taco Bros. is coming back soon. The restaurant’s previous location at 23rd and K streets closed in September. Management said Wells Fargo did not renew their lease and wanted to demolish the building.

One change coming to the new 24th Street spot is Pasta Bowls, the restaurant’s pasta menu available at its Ming Avenue location.

Manager Baylee McCool confirmed Taco Bros. is moving to the 24th and K location but no opening date was given. The building will have to be remodeled before it can open its doors.

“We will be back soon and better than ever,” McCool said. For more information and a look into their new breakfast menu endeavor, Breakfast Heaven visit their website.