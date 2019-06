Taco Bros on 23rd Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown’s “taco wars” continue with the opening of a drive-thru taco stand this week.

Taco Bros opened Monday on 23rd Street near L Street.

The stand used to be a coffee shop.

Tacos Bros is family owned and operated, and run by four brothers.

It serves burritos, bowls and tacos, of course, with steak and chicken options, plus cauliflower for vegetarians.