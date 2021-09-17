Tab Benoit show is World Records’ first concert in almost two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “We need to get music back.”

That’s what World Records owner Pat Evans told me about how his venue has dealt with the pandemic. Friday night, starting at 7:30, music is back at World Records.

The renowned Bakersfield music store and concert venue shuttered in the spring of 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Evans has been selling music to drive-through customers throughout the pandemic, but tonight will be the first time in seventeen months that the general public will be allowed inside the building.

As the venue prepares to open, acts of generosity large and small have warmed Evans’ heart.

“A woman came to me and said, ‘I’ve saved a lot of money not going to concerts here for the past year and a half, here,’ and there’s a thousand dollars in an envelope,” Evans said. “People have been chipping in where they can, recognizing that they want this place to stay.”

He’s expecting about 400 people in the indoor concert venue, and he says preventing the spread of COVID is at the top of his mind.

World Records will require proof of vaccination or a negative test within the past 48 hours. Evans and his staff are also strongly encouraging that guests wear masks, although they aren’t required.

Blues guitarist Tab Benoit takes the stage Friday night. Evans plans to continue the concert series, although he’s had to reschedule several future dates due to low attendance