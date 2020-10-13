T.J. Cox campaign acknowledges using Photoshop to fabricate tweet by opponent David Valadao

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., of California’s 21st Congressional district, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cox is facing a challenge from David Valadao, the incumbent he defeated in 2018. California’s tarnished Republican Party is hoping to rebound in a handful of U.S. House races but its candidates must overcome widespread loathing for President Donald Trump and voting trends that have made the nation’s most populous state an exemplar of Democratic strength. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman T.J. Cox’s campaign manager acknowledged using Photoshop to make it appear opponent David Valadao retweeted a message from the president that said, “California is going to hell. Vote Trump!”

While the Cox campaign did not comment on the record, campaign manager Amanda Sands tweeted in part that her “Photoshop skills leave something to be desired.”

Valadao noted his official Twitter account includes his middle initial, “G”, but the manipulated tweet — which includes the tweet about California the president sent on Monday — doesn’t include the initial.

His campaign manager, Andrew Renteria, provided the following statement:

“T.J. Cox has spent almost the entire campaign misleading voters about his unpaid taxes and lying about David’s record, so it isn’t surprising that his top staffer knowingly fabricated a tweet in David’s name in a deliberate attempt to mislead voters. This is a clear indication of the extent T.J. Cox and his aides will go to in order to win in November. The Central Valley has had enough of T.J.’s failed leadership and lies.”