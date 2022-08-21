BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Mirthquake” has a better ring to it than “coax-out concert,” but the latter is surely what the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s board of directors had in mind when it announced the lineup for the orchestra’s first post-earthquake performance of 1952.

The headliner: flamboyant pianist Liberace, the Elton John of his time. Liberace’s Oct. 27 appearance represented something special, according to The Californian’s Beth Henley, who noted that 10,000 fans had been turned away from a recent sold-out show of his at the Hollywood Bowl.

Bakersfield patrons might have been excused for thinking twice about attending a concert in a huge concrete box just two months after experiencing the violent seismic shake of Aug. 22, 1952, which condemned some of the city’s oldest and most treasured buildings.

But Harvey Auditorium, on the campus of Bakersfield High School, was built in 1948 to the engineering specifications of architect Chales Biggar, and it had fared well in the earthquake, as did several of the buildings in Biggar’s portfolio, including the Haberfelde building, built in 1927, and the Bakersfield Californian, built in 1926, so people had every reason to be confident.

But 1,800 fans of the Kern Philharmonic Orchestra, as the BSO was then called, didn’t come out to celebrate an architect. They came to be entertained. A “musical mirthquake,” The Californian’s headline writer called it.

Liberace came through – and he did so at no charge, waiving his normal fee of $3,500 (about $40,000 in today’s dollars) as an “earthquake benefit” for the economically staggered symphony.

The performance, which opened with the Philharmonic sans Liberace and included Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, was a smashing success even before Liberace and his conductor-brother George took the stage for the second half of the show, Henley wrote.

The “gay, winning 32-year-old pianist,” who “generously donated a full scale one-man show,” performed with a “technicolor glow,” she wrote. He “manipulated whole handfuls of notes” and “tormented his fingers” with challenging runs across the keyboard.

She concluded with an observation presumably intended to encourage smitten female fans: “He is single!”