NOR swimming pool closed due to asbestos contamination

The North of the River community pool has been closed due to contamination from asbestos, according to the North of the River Recreation and Parks District.

The district said the pool, located at 401 Galaxy Ave., was closed after debris containing asbestos was recently found at the bottom of the pool. The debris was found during a routine maintenance check, the district said.

The Kern High School District said it was notified by NOR that the swimming pool, which has been used by students at North and Frontier high schools, was contaminated.

Students who had been using the pool were moved to the new Kern High Aquatic Complex as well as the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, KHSD said.

The district said NOR is working with environmental professionals to address the situation.

“The health and safety of district students and staff is very important to the district, and it will work with NOR to receive more specific information,” KHSD said.

NOR said it is working to notify people who may have been in and around the pool when the debris was present. It is investigating where the debris came from, during which time the pool will remain closed.

“This occurrence is an anomaly. Based on current knowledge, the district is confident exposure is very limited and continues to proactively and thoroughly address this circumstance by taking the appropriate and necessary steps as we move forward,” NOR said.