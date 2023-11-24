BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although Thanksgiving leftovers rank as some of the best leftovers of the year, not all dishes re-heat the same.

Mashed potatoes don’t always taste as good in the days following Thanksgiving, but thankfully, 17 News’ Maddie Janssen has a quick and easy fix to ‘up-cycle’ that starchy goodness into potato gnocchi.

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup flour

1 egg

Directions:

Whisk the egg, then mix with the mashed potatoes. Add half of the flour and gently combine, adding more flour as needed. Roll the dough into three logs and cut into one-inch-wide pieces. Optionally, you can indent the individual pieces with the prongs of a fork.

Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a boil and carefully add the gnocchi pieces. Remove the gnocchi as soon as they begin floating at the surface of the water, or about two minutes.