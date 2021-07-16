Sweet reunion: Local nurse gets surprise visit from husband deployed 11 months ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local nurse received the surprise visit of a lifetime this week. Her husband showed up at her work to surprise her after being deployed in Afghanistan for the past 11 months.

Jessica Martinez, who’s training to be a nursing supervisor at Adventist Health Bakersfield, was asked to assist with a patient IV procedure Thursday. The “patient,” who was waiting for her behind a curtain, ended up being her husband, Gunnery Sgt. Peter Martinez. Jessica immediately burst into tears at the sight of Peter, who she thought wouldn’t be back until September.

Peter is a former ER tech at the hospital, so he teamed up with Adventist to plan the surprise.

