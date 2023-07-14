BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for summer, a locally owned creamery is taking big steps and it’s set to go from a pop-up vendor to a permanent location in southwest Bakersfield.

Sweet Fix Creamery owners, Tom Nykamp and Nate Thiessan, saw great success in San Jose and they’re excited to bring their flavorful business back home.

“We’ve been hearing really good reactions from everyone on our pop up when we’ve brought it to town,” Thiessan said.

Nykamp’s love for ice cream was inspired from a family business.

“My brother was into ice cream and I got into it in my 20s with him and kind of helped him with that piece of it. So I’ve always loved it, always been part of it,” Nykamp explained.

Nykamp introduced Thiessan to the frozen dessert business. Already an administrator with Bakersfield Christian High School, Thiessan plans to split his time between students and scoops of butterscotch and pistachio.

“The more I dug into it the more I was convinced that not only did I have to be part of it, but that we needed to bring it to Bakersfield,” according to Thiessan.

The Sweet Fix’s first brick-and-mortar shop remains under construction, however, the local entrepreneurs are excited for the future of ice cream in Kern.

“When it’s summer we are doing more cake and cheesecakes and fruits. And then in the wintertime we’re doing more peppermint and more seasonal, you know, Christmassy flavors,” Nykamp added.

The new Sweet Fix Creamery location is scheduled to open at the end of July and just in time to help you beat this heat. The shop will be located in Town and Country Village shopping center in Stockdale.