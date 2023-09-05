BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s a new sweet place in town, and it just opened its doors in southwest Bakersfield.

Sweet Fix Creamery is located in the Town and Country Shopping Center near Trader Joe’s at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road. The new creamery has over 100 recipes to choose from, and owners tell 17 News there will be new flavors on rotation every month.

Sweet Fix Creamery will be holding a grand opening celebration this Saturday, Sept. 9, but the new location is already open with limited store hours.

For more information on the new shop, visit their Instagram page.