BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday is National Doughnut Day.

Keep reading for a list of doughnut shops in Bakersfield where you can get a sweet deal.

Krispy Kreme is offering two Doughnut Day promotions: One free doughnut to all guests, no purchase necessary, and $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen or 16-piece minis, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

Dunkin Donuts is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage, according to a list by USA Today.

Yum Yum Donuts is offering a free glazed doughnut with the purchase of any drink from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., said Jesse Camolina, the owner of Yum Yum Donuts.

College Coffee and Donuts is offering three deals at their locations on Mount Vernon Avenue and Olive Drive. Customers will get $3 off a dozen doughnuts as well as a free mochi doughnut.

The shop is also offering a free mochi doughnut with the purchase of any half dozen.

Janette Chuon-Chan, the assistant manager, said they are also offering free boba with the purchase of any cold drink.

Sugar Twists on Brimhall Road is offering their specialty doughnuts, only available on National Doughnut Day, as a buy three, get the fourth free. With any purchase customers also get one free regular doughnut, said Ariya Burana, the manager Sugar Twists.