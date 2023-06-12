BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will be celebrating World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, June 14, and donors will be able to receive a special treat.

According to HCBB, Cornerstone Bakery will offer mini cupcakes to donors. Donors can also receive a “Summer Vibes & Saving Lives” limited-edition T-shirt.

“World Blood Donor Day is meant to highlight and acknowledge the tremendous impact our blood donors have and will have on countless lives,” said Rachel Nettleton, Marketing and Communications Manager in a statement. “The dedication and selflessness of blood donors truly makes a difference in our community that goes far beyond their donation.”

You can celebrate World Blood Donor Day by making an appointment at one of the donor centers through the HCBB website, or by calling 661-323-4222. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

All donors must have a photo ID with a date of birth, be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent.

HCBB’s hours of operation and donor center locations can be found at their website.

Video in the player above is related to a prior blood drive and discusses the importance of blood drives in our community.