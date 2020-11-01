SUV rolls over into yard in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A white Toyota SUV rolled over into the yard of a residence in northeast Bakersfield this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3 p.m., officers were sent to the area of College Avenue and Oswell Street after receiving a report of a solo crash in the area. The department said the SUV ended up on its roof in the yard.

The reporting party said blood is all over the inside of the vehicle, according to the CHP. The department said the occupant of the vehicle fled in an unknown direction. The extent of the person’s injuries is not yet clear. It is also unknown at this time if anyone else was injured.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.