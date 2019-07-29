SUV recovered from Kern River registered to city of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An SUV recovered from the Kern River has been identified as the missing Dodge Durango registered to the city of McFarland which had been driven by John Wooner, the city manager who disappeared in May.

The body of a man was found inside the Durango after it was pulled from the river Sunday, but has not been identified.

The SUV was discovered Saturday afternoon about three miles into the canyon.

A sergeant on scene reported the vehicle has been in the water for a while and only became visible because water levels dropped about three feet in the last week.

In May, Wooner went missing in the Durango after he was last seen visiting Hillcrest Memorial Park.

That cemetery is 11.1 miles from where the submerged vehicle was removed.

Anyone with information regarding the missing person case is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868, the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Area CHP Office at 396-6600.