Suspicious object prompts Bomb Squad response in Southwest Bakersfield Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police investigated a suspicious object late Friday night prompting a Bomb Squad response.

At around 10:10 p.m. Friday, BPD responded to a railroad property near the 4800 block of Old River Road to investigate a suspicious object.

When officers arrived, they determined the object needed Bomb Squad to investigate, causing a temporary closure of the southbound lane on Old River Road. Nearby residents were advised to shelter inside their homes.

After investigating, it was determined that the object was not destructive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.