Grenade closes on and off ramps of Highway 99 in Delano

Delano, Calif. - 12:45 p.m. UPDATE: Law enforcement removes the material and all on and off ramps to Highway 99 are open, as is County Line Road in Delano.

Prior story: An update from the CHP, the on and off ramps are closed in the area of Highway 99 in Delano and not the freeway itself.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says its Bomb Squad is handing the scene.

The CHP says says a KCSO work crew working off the shoulder of the 99 saw a sock and the sock has some items inside of the sock because there was a grenade laying next to the sock along with shotgun shells.

The CHP is controlling traffic on the 99, but again, no lanes are closed on the 99.

Traffic is closed on County Line Road closed in both directions.