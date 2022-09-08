BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said.

Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches and about 200 pounds with faded red hair, green eyes and a nose piercing.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue denim shorts and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information about Arianna’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.