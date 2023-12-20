BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Suspected human remains found last month in a rural area on the outskirts of Mojave were located next to clothing bearing the name of a missing man whose disappearance is under investigation by homicide detectives, according to a court filing.

The name “Welch Tim” was stamped on a tag inside the waistband of pants located next to leg bones, according to a warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators in Superior Court and which recently became available.

A man named Timothy Welch was reported missing in early September. His vehicle was found days later abandoned on a dirt trail about 13 miles from his Mojave home, the warrant says.

“Deputies were unable to find anyone who has heard or seen Welch since about Sept. 4, 2023,” an investigator wrote in the warrant.

On Nov. 13, deputies were dispatched to a report of possible human remains and found leg bones, rib bones, verterbrae and the remains of a hip bone, according to the warrant. They were scattered around an area south of Trotter Avenue, about 7.5 miles east of Lone Butte Road.

The warrant says identification of the bones is pending analysis. 17 News has reached out to the coroner’s office for an update.