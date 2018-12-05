Suspected honey oil lab in California City home explodes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: California City Police Department

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - A home in California City, packed with 3,000 bottles of butane exploded Tuesday morning prompting a massive response from multiple agencies.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Fir Avenue, just south of California City Boulevard.

First responders say there were several secondary explosions as cans of pressurized butane exploded and were projected out of the home's windows.

Investigators said evidence of a honey oil lab was inside the house.

No one was home at the time, but the blasts left scorch marks all over the outside of the residence.

Kern County Fire, Edwards Air Force Base Fire and Environmental Health all responded.

There is no word of any suspects in the case.