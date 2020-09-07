Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash leads to parked truck shoved into home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One person has been arrested for suspected DUI after hitting a parked truck that was shoved into a Northwest Bakersfield home.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, in the 5500 block of Olive Drive just west of Victor Street, witnesses say a black sedan struck a parked truck. The truck was shoved into the front of a house. Witnesses say the sedan pulled away but broke down in the nearby intersection.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the sedan was arrested on suspicion of DUI. It is unclear how many people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

There are no reports of any injuries.