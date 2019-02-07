Suspected baby killer does not take plea deal, will go to trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Tehachapi man accused of killing a four-month-old boy did not take a plea deal as expected.

17 News first reported the District Attorney's offered the deal to the suspect, Daniel McKie, last week.

Daniel is accused of killing Anakin McKie in 2017.

He is not the boy's biological father.

Daniel had been offered to plead guilty to second-degree murder, as well as child assault resulting in death, which would have carried an automatic sentence of 15 years to life.

He will now go to trial facing a first-degree murder charge.

Daniel is due back in court Feb. 11.