Suspect wanted in robbery of northwest Bakersfield Goodwill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man robbed the northwest Bakersfield Goodwill early this year, according to police.

The armed robbery occurred Feb. 14, 2019, at the Goodwill at 3025 Coffee Road, police said.

The robber, caught on surveillance video, is described as Hispanic, 30 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair, full beard and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect was armed with a knife, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111. 

