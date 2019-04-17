Suspect wanted for unlawful use of credit card at GameStop

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man is wanted for unlawfully using a credit card at a South Bakersfield store.

The man used another person's credit card at the GameStop at 2200 Panama Lane, according to police. He's described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, black hair, black mustache, wearing a black jacket, blue "Fox" brand T-shirt and blue jeans.

A surveillance image of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call Detective Brent Thomas at 326-3846 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.