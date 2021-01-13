Suspect running from police dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound: BPD

Investigation underway to determine if gunshot was intentional or accidental, officials said

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are investigating after a man running from officers Wednesday evening died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The department said the incident began just after 5 p.m. in the area of 28th and Q streets. Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and a passenger exited the car and ran. One officer chased after the suspect and the other officer stayed with the driver of the vehicle, Pair said.

According to police, shortly after beginning to chase after the man, the officer heard a gunshot and ran toward the area to find the man with a what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Pair said the man had climbed over several fences and the pursuing officer was not near the man at the time the gunshot was fired. Pair said there were multiple witnesses in the area and the officer was wearing a body camera during the foot pursuit. Pair said an investigation is underway to determine if the apparent self-inflicted gunshot was intentional or accidental.

The driver of the vehicle was detained pending further investigation, Pair said.

The dead man’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.