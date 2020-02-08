Suspect arrested for armed robbery in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An armed robbery in East Bakersfield resulted in a foot-pursuit and the arrest of one person, Friday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to Valencia Dr. and Niles St. for armed robbery at 9:54 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Ollague, the victim’s cellphone was taken at gunpoint. A foot pursuit ensued, but deputies lost the suspect. Deputies blocked off a portion of Valencia Dr. during their search.

The suspect was located after midnight after a witness located them and alerted police. Deputies found the suspect in an alley nearby, where the incident had occurred.

A handgun and the cellphone were recovered.

No injuries were reported and the suspect’s name has yet to be released.