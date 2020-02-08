Suspect arrested for armed robbery in East Bakersfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An armed robbery in East Bakersfield resulted in a foot-pursuit and the arrest of one person, Friday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to Valencia Dr. and Niles St. for armed robbery at 9:54 p.m.

According to Lieutenant Ollague, the victim’s cellphone was taken at gunpoint. A foot pursuit ensued, but deputies lost the suspect. Deputies blocked off a portion of Valencia Dr. during their search.

The suspect was located after midnight after a witness located them and alerted police. Deputies found the suspect in an alley nearby, where the incident had occurred.

A handgun and the cellphone were recovered.

No injuries were reported and the suspect’s name has yet to be released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story