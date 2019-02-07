Local News

Survey shows Bakersfield ranks low in median credit score among residents

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 06:36 PM PST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 06:40 PM PST

Bakersfield ranks low on a nationwide survey of city residents' average credit scores, according to a consumer financial website.

WalletHub went through data from residents from more than 2,500 cities, ranking the cities on median credit scores.

WalletHub is a financial website provides credit scores and reports.

Bakersfield's median credit score was 657, ranking nationally at 2,120.

The top ranked place in the U.S. was The Villages -- a retirement community in Central Florida. 

You can see WalletHub's full report at its website.

