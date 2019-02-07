Survey shows Bakersfield ranks low in median credit score among residents

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield ranks low on a nationwide survey of city residents' average credit scores, according to a consumer financial website.

WalletHub went through data from residents from more than 2,500 cities, ranking the cities on median credit scores.

WalletHub is a financial website provides credit scores and reports.

Bakersfield's median credit score was 657, ranking nationally at 2,120.

The top ranked place in the U.S. was The Villages -- a retirement community in Central Florida.

You can see WalletHub's full report at its website.