Surveillance video captures man vandalizing Silver Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There has been a rash of vandalism targeting businesses in Downtown Bakersfield over the last several years and business owners are doing what they can do to prevent it.

Surveillance video obtained by 17 News captures a man trying his best to vandalize a local bar.

Sunday night, just after 10 p.m. a man is caught on surveillance video walking up to the back door of Silver Fox in Downtown Bakersfield.

“We had a gentleman, who was obviously on drugs, come and jerk all of our tables out of our patio area, and they were bolted to the ground,” said Julie Anne Crawford, Silver Fox owner. “He tried to get into the building, lit stuff on fire, tried to break a window, just basically anything he could do to try and get into our building.”

In the video the man is seen trashing the area, then he casually walks away.

“[I’m] Sick and tired of all of it,” said Crawford.” “It’s disheartening, it’s frustrating.”

Crawford adds the area is constantly vandalized.

“It’s nightly,” said Crawford. “Something is happening every night, whether it is a car window being smashed, car dog kicking in, windows being broken, bottles being broken, digging the trash for cigarette buds.”

Crawford said someone tried to break-in just two nights before Sunday’s incident.

“We spent so much time and money just trying to keep everyone out because it’s just constant,” said Crawford. “It’s mentally tiring having to deal with it on a constant, daily basis.”

According to Bakersfield Police’s online crime map, last month the downtown area reported five separate vandalism incidents.

Crawford says she reported Sunday’s vandalism to police but doesn’t do it every time there is vandalism due to how often it happens.

“Everyone talks about trying to bring up downtown and with all of these drug addicts wandering around we can’t get anything done because we’re too busy trying to pick up the pieces.”

Bakersfield Police say they are still looking to assign a detective to the Silver Fox case.