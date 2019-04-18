Surveillance images released of suspect vehicle in deadly South Bakersfield shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle police said was driven by suspects in a deadly shooting in South Bakersfield.

Police released images of a possible 2012-model Dodge Ram Laramie extended cab green and silver pickup. The truck was occupied by suspects wanted in a shooting Saturday night in the 1600 block of Panama Lane that killed 24-year-old Daniel Jeremy Macias, officers said.

The suspects have been described as a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female, both about 18 years old, the female with dyed red hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.