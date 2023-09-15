BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District officials said a social media post threatening a violent attack to a school campus Friday is unsubstantiated.

KHSD Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe said the district is aware of a post circulating social media Friday that referenced threats to an unnamed school campus. Briscoe said the post is unsubstantiated at this time.

Briscoe said the district takes all threats seriously and the district police department is investigating. The post itself does not mention or reference any Bakersfield area school campuses.