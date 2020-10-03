‘Support your fair’: Kern County Fair Food Drive-thru serves thousands

One of Kern County’s favorite traditions – the 10-day September county fair – was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic…but there were still bills to pay for event organizers. That’s why the people who operate the fairgrounds organized a drive through food extravaganza. The event allows visitors to grab famous fair treats like funnel cakes and candy apples from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Beside the fair, the fairgrounds typically sponsors dozens of other events throughout the year, and it’s those events usually that support the employees who maintain the huge grounds at Union and Ming avenues. Without events during the pandemic, event organizers have had to be resourceful to stay afloat.

“The money from the fair generally comes from events,” said Phillip Delahoyde, the CEO of Extreme Food and Beverage. “Fairs aren’t funded by the state anymore, and haven’t been for quite a few years. They make it all themselves. They bring in all the revenue themselves.”

The County Fair almost ran out of money before the state gave them emergency funding in May. This event gives them an opportunity to sustain themselves, and has adapted to follow social distancing guidelines. Servers wearing face coverings bring food to customers’ vehicles, and organizers hired dozens of workers to make sure the event is safe during the pandemic. This causes the fair to incur extra costs.

“45 employees running every single day. Constantly changing gloves, constantly sanitizing. It adds up,” Delahoyde said.

But that doesn’t mean business has been slow. The fair drive through served roughly 6,300 cars last weekend, shattering their expectations. That’s good news for vendors, many of whom are working tirelessly to contend with a deluge of unforeseen demand.

“It was thousands. Two or three thousand a day I’m sure,” said Joseph Parkhurst, the owner of Old West Cinnamon Rolls. “For a lot of people it’s been very difficult. It’s been very difficult for the fair itself which relies on all the events. Like I say, support your fair. Because they need it.”

The drive through is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until Sunday. Service is strictly take-out, and there are no seating areas. County fair employees encourage residents to grab treats to save the tradition of the Kern County Fair without opening a single car door.

“The fair needs every penny they can get to keep rolling, you know,” said Delahoyde. “It’s not cheap to run this property. The cost is substantial, probably in the tens of thousands.”