Supervisors vote to reduce county firefighters’ overtime wages above federal standards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to reduce overtime wages above federal standards for county firefighters during their morning meeting.

Supervisor Zack Scrivner voted against while Supervisor David Couch abstained. Prior to the vote, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county’s fire fund would save $3.4 million if the board approved the elimination of the overtime, allowing for the purchase of new equipment.

The vote comes after county staff said the overtime “is not sustainable.” The fire union and Chief David Witt warned that the vote could lead to higher turnover and low morale within the Kern County Fire Department.

“Recruitment could be hampered…because people will think twice about the employee-employer relationships taking place,” Witt said.