Supervisors to consider ordinance that places new limits, fees on hemp cultivation in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is looking to crack down on improper hemp cultivation with a new ordinance.

At its morning meeting tomorrow, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an ordinance that will place new limits on hemp cultivation, require permits for all cultivation and establish new registration and renewal fees.

“The primary purpose of (the ordinance) is to get a handle on research grows,” said county Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser. “Growers that claim to be research entities haven’t had to abide by the same rules as other growers. We want there to be more legitimate growing.”

Fankhauser said the county has had trouble with research grows, as some entities claim to be growing cannabis for hemp when they are actually growing marijuana.

Hemp is extracted from cannabis plants but does not have as many intoxicating compounds as regular marijuana.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized around 10 million marijuana plants in Arvin last year — worth about $1 billion — that had been grown under the guise of hemp but was actually traditional marijuana.

The department said the plants tested above the legal federal limit of 0.3 percent THC for hemp. The county is facing a $1 billion lawsuit from grower Apothio LLC., which claims the plants were actual hemp.

Fankhauser said the county has had similar problems with other “research” grows and that the new ordinance is an attempt at a solution.

The ordinance would limit hemp cultivation for research or educational purposes to one acre per permit holder. In addition, all hemp growers would be required to get a permit and would be subject to periodic inspection and monitoring by the Sheriff’s Office

Any hemp that is found to not comply with the ordinance would be destroyed.

The ordinance would also implement several fees. There would be a $25-per-acre cultivation fee as well as a $100 registration amendment fee and $100 background check fee.

In addition, there would be a required $1,000-per-site deposit, which will be returned to the grower after the cultivation season is finished.

“These fees will help the Sheriff’s Office address an increase in crime due to hemp grows,” Fankhauser said.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 1115 Truxtun Ave.