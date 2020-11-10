Supervisors to consider approving proposal to construct two new psychiatric health facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to take the next step in the construction of two new psychiatric health facilities.

During its Tuesday morning meeting, the board will consider approving the construction of the two facilities, which is expected to cost around $25 million. The Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is proposing the project.

BHRS said the facilities are desperately needed as three of four psychiatric inpatient providers in the county are operating at maximum capacity. The department said the county needs another facility that serves minors. Adults would also be treated at at least one of the new facilities.

The new facilities wouldn’t be built with general fund money but rather through realignment funds, Medi-Cal fees and a partnership with the Telecare Corporation.

If the board approves the project, the county will move forward with finalizing BHRS’ financing plan.

Today’s meeting will be held at 9 a.m. and can be viewed on the county website.