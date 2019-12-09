Supervisors to consider approving plans for new community in Grapevine from Tejon Ranch

A new residential community at the Grapevine is getting closer to becoming a reality.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider approving plans from Tejon Ranch for an 8,000-acre master-planned community adjacent to the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center off Interstate 5.

“This is a very important milestone in moving the Grapevine project forward,” said Barry Zoeller, vice president of corporate communications and investment relations for Tejon Ranch.

The project area, which is partially split by Interstate 5, is expected to have up to 12,000 homes and around 5.1 million square feet for commercial use.

About 157 acres would be set aside for schools and up to 112 acres would be set aside for parks. The community would also include two new fire stations, a new Kern County Sheriff’s Office substation and a 6,500-square-foot library.

Around 8 percent of the project site would be designated to agricultural use, according to the plan.

The Board of Supervisors had originally approved plans for the community in 2016. However, two environmental groups — the Center for Biological Diversity out of Arizona and the Center for Food Safety out of Washington D.C. — filed a lawsuit against Tejon Ranch.

Kern County Judge Kenneth Twisselman ruled that the project needed a more detailed environmental report with additional study of traffic impacts.

Now that this work has been completed, the plan is being brought back to the Board of Supervisors for approval.

Zoeller said that while minor adjustments were made to the traffic study, no significantly adverse traffic impacts were identified.

If the board approves the plans, Tejon Ranch will then go back to the Kern County Superior Court for consideration of the modified environmental study, Zoeller said. If that goes well, the company could move forward with construction.

Zoeller said it could take up to 19 years for a full buildout of the community.

“It feels good. This is a positive step forward,” Zoeller said about returning to the Board of Supervisors for approval. “This is an important community development for Kern County. It’s part of the grounded, boundless aspect of what Kern County is all about.”

Other matters

The Board of Supervisors will also receive a report at the meeting lays out an alternative to getting energy from the Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

The report discusses getting energy for the county through Community Choice Aggregation, a program established by the state in 2002 that gives residents and businesses the ability to purchase their energy from local government agencies, which would get the electricity by purchasing it on the wholesale market.

Utility companies are still responsible for delivering the energy, metering and billing.

This option provides more local control over energy rates and holds local elected leaders accountable for rate-setting decisions, the report says.

Several cities and counties have already implemented CCA programs, including Lancaster, San Francisco County, King City and Marin County.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday at 1115 Truxtun Ave.