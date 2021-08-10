Supervisors to consider approving agreement that provides $3K one-time bonuses to probation officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Employees with the Kern County Probation Department could soon be getting significant pay bumps.

During its afternoon meeting today, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a new agreement with the county Probation Officers’ Association for one-time $3,000 bonuses for each employee hired before July 1.

As part of the agreement, employees would also receive a new Cost of Living Adjustment step salary schedule with 2 percent incremental growth between each step effective Jan. 1 as well as a 2.5 percent additional COLA increase effective July 2.

If approved, the agreement would last from today through June 30, 2024.

“The restructured salary schedule increases the entry-level salary for all represented positions to better position our Probation Department with recruiting new staff to fill vacant and vital positions,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Devin Brown.

Brown said the new agreement would cost the county around $4 million annually, with about $1.5 million in one-time bonuses that would be paid from American Rescue Plan Act funding.