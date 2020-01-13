Supervisors to consider approving $581K in contracts with local agencies for Census outreach

This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Legal wrangling has surrounded the U.S. census count for decades, culminating in this year’s fight over adding a citizenship question. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2020 U.S. Census getting under way this spring, Kern County is partnering with several organizations and businesses to assist in the effort.

In its Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors will consider approving $581,000 worth of contracts with more than a dozen agencies, including Community Action Partnership of Kern, the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.

The goal of these partnerships is to provide awareness in the community about the upcoming census, especially in areas of the county where people are least likely to respond. Much of the money — $254,000 of it — would go to Adelante Strategies, largely for a media campaign.

Outreach efforts will include community events, neighborhood canvassing as well as the installation of Questionnaire Action Kiosks at more than 50 locations across the county starting in March.

“This is the first Census that the majority of households will be urged to respond to the Census questionnaire electronically. However, not all households in Kern County have reliable broadband access,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in a letter to the board.

State money allocated to Kern County for Census efforts would be used to pay for the contracts, according to the county.