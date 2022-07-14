BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A coalition of community groups and labor unions collected nearly 22,000 signatures–enough to require an election–on an initiative that would limit county supervisors to two four-year terms.

But, the supervisors can offer competing ballot propositions in an attempt to derail a grassroots effort to impose term limits, county lawyers say.

At their meeting two weeks ago, Kern County Board of Supervisors asked County Counsel Margo Raison what they could do to offer alternatives.

In a letter supervisors will consider Tuesday, Raison listed some alternatives:

Supervisors could offer a proposition that banned term limits.

They could put their own ballot measures on the ballot to compete with the citizens’ proposition.

They could offer a proposition that allowed term limits but permitted board service longer than two terms.

They could offer a proposition that permitted termed-out former supervisors to return to the board after a “hiatus.”

They could put all the options on the ballot – in separate propositions – to compete with the community groups’ initiative.

The grassroots measure will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The measure that got the most votes would win.

The Board of Supervisors will hear the County Counsel’s report next Tuesday in its 9 a.m. session.