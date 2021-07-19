Supervisors to consider allowing temporary closure of Beale Memorial Library for carpet replacement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is asking the Kern County Board of Supervisors to approve a temporary closure of the Beale Memorial Library next month.

Director of Libraries Andie Sullivan said the system is requesting permission to close the library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave., from Aug. 9 through Sept. 7 for carpet replacement. The board will consider approving the request during its Tuesday morning meeting.

Sullivan said a closure is needed because the replacement can’t be completed while the library is open due to safety reasons.

Sullivan said the public would be advised of the temporary closure and notices would be posted at the library. Also, the library would refer patrons to virtual services at kerncountylibrary.org and to other branch locations.

Patrons would be given extended loan periods during the closure until after the first day of reopening, according to Sullivan.