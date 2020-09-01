Supervisors to address skilled nursing facilities, Space Force Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Supervisors are set to address skilled nursing facilities, housing assistance, and the space force on Tuesday.

“We need to do something to assist the public, meeting their needs to not become homeless,” said 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez at last week’s meeting where county leaders pledged $5 million for rental and mortgage relief. Families on the brink of eviction could eligible for a much as $5,000.

County leaders estimated the funds will help 1,200 – 1,500 households in Kern. However, that may be just the tip of the ice berg. Faith in the Valley, a non-profit organization, says 20,000 households in Kern County are at risk of eviction. The board is set to address the issue further on Tuesday.

Supervisors also are expected to discuss Covid outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities. County leaders will hear a presentation about efforts underway to curb the outbreaks at many of the Kern area 19 state regulated skilled nursing facilities.

Supervisors are expected to express support to move the the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Palmdale, something county staff argues will greatly benefit the aerospace industry of Kern County.

Additionally, the board is set to proclaim September as National Suicide Prevention Month in Kern County.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.